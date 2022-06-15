Congress accuses Delhi police of forcibly entering HQ, beating up workers

The Congress alleged that some Delhi police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on Wednesday, on a day the party staged protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

IMAGE: Screen grab from a video tweeted by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.



The party demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered, the erring police personnel be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them.

"In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by the Delhi police at the instance of the Modi government, the police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Congress and beat up party workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Delhi police and Modi government has reached its zenith," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

He said the party's state units would stage silent protests Wednesday evening and would gherao Raj Bhavans across the country Thursday morning against the police action.

The Congress staged vociferous protests in the national capital on the third day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The police had cordoned off areas around the AICC headquarters and barricaded it with increased police strength. Many party workers were picked by the police and lodged in police stations across Delhi.

"We are protesting peacefully in a Gandhian way but such kind of behaviour and goondaism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Surjewala said.

"Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of Modi government in order to please their masters know that this will not go unpunished. We will remember and suitable action, both civil and criminal, will be taken," he said.

He demanded that an FIR be lodged against the officers of Delhi police who "committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering" the headquarters of the Congress party, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry initiated against them.

"Tomorrow, the Congress has decided to gherao all Raj Bhavans across India in protest against this action of the police, and the designed deception and suppression of the voice of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, who continue to champion the voice of the poor, the downtrodden and common people," Surjewala said.

These voices cannot be suppressed by the "puppet" ED, he said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal shared on Twitter a purported video of the police entering the party headquarters.

"As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. Bharatiya Janata Party has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this," he said.

On June 17, massive protest demonstrations will be held in all district headquarters, he added.

The Delhi police, however, rejected as "totally false" the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters and beat up party workers.

"The allegations are totally false and we denied them strongly," a senior police officer said.

The police officer said, "W had tried to stop them and tried to close the gate of AICC (All India Congress Committee) in order to prevent a procession from being taken out... In this process, there might be some scrimmage, but the police had not tried to enter the premises of the AICC and they had no reason to enter."

The police officer added, "They (Congress workers and leaders) were not listening to the police. We had been telling them for the past three days that no procession is allowed. We had been giving them the chance to hold their protest at the designated place at Jantar Mantar."

"Adequate force has been put in place. The senior police officers are also present at the spot. We told the senior leaders that we will facilitate them, but they were bringing other people also in the form of procession and we stopped them and told them that the procession is not allowed,” he added.