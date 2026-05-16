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Prime Accused In BJP Leader's Murder Arrested In Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 20:58 IST

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A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the murder of a BJP leader in Jharkhand, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Abhishek Kumar Sinha, 32, has been arrested in Kolkata for the murder of a BJP leader in Jharkhand.
  • Sinha is also accused of a firing incident on a businessman in Ranchi last year.
  • Police claim Sinha confessed to being contracted to kill the BJP leader for Rs 5 lakh.
  • Six other accused have already been arrested in connection with the BJP leader's murder.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in Jharkhand, with police claiming that he was the prime accused in the case.

Arrest and Allegations

Officials on Saturday said the man was also an accused in the firing incident on a businessman in Ranchi on October 15 last year.

 

A special investigation team nabbed Abhishek Kumar Sinha on Friday and brought him to Ranchi on transit remand, a senior police official said.

Investigation Details

Police had been searching for him for the killing of Anil Mahto, the BJP's Ranchi rural district general secretary, on March 26, and last year's firing on businessman Radheshyam Sahu, said Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Goswami.

Confession and Motive

"We arrested the accused from Kolkata and brought him to Ranchi on Friday. During interrogation, Sinha told us that he had been contracted to kill the BJP leader for Rs 5 lakh. Apart from this, he had taken Rs 20 lakh to kill the businessman," he said.

Previous Arrests and Criminal History

Earlier, six accused were nabbed in connection with the killing of the BJP leader, while two shooters were also for firing on the businessman, the SP said.

The accused has a criminal history and has been to jail earlier. Five criminal cases, including three of murder, are pending against him in three districts, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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