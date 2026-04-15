Jharkhand High Court Summons Officials Over Missing Girl Case

The Jharkhand High Court is demanding answers and immediate action in a missing girl case, summoning top police officials and forensic experts to address concerns about the delayed DNA testing of a recovered skeleton and alleged police negligence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Info Ahmedabad GoG/X

Key Points Jharkhand High Court demands answers in missing girl case, summoning top officials.

Court expresses concern over delayed DNA testing of recovered skeleton in Bokaro.

Police officer and constables suspended for negligence in missing girl investigation.

Mother of missing girl petitions High Court after police inaction.

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took serious note of the skeleton of a female found in Bokaro in connection with the missing girl case and summoned the DGP, Bokaro SP, forensic science laboratory director, and the special investigating team constituted to locate the victim to appear in person on April 16.

The court of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was informed by the counsel of the petitioner, Rekha Devi, whose 18-year-old daughter has been missing since July last year, that the skeleton of a female recovered by the Bokaro police does not belong to the missing victim.

The court queried the government as to whether a DNA test has been done on the skeleton with that of Rekha Devi and her spouse.

The court expressed annoyance at the fact that, despite the skeleton having been recovered a couple of days ago, no DNA test or samples have been taken.

The court observed that had the sample been collected earlier, the result could have been determined within a couple of hours, but for no reason, the whole process is being delayed, the judges said.

The court was informed that one Dinesh Mahto has been arrested in the case, while the skeleton of a female has been recovered from a jungle in Bokaro.

Police Action and Background

Meanwhile, the Bokaro SP has suspended 18 police constables, including the officer in charge of Pindrajoda Police Station, for negligence in duty.

Rekha Devi's 18-year-old daughter went missing on July 31, 2025, after which she registered an FIR at the Pindrajoda Police Station.

However, with no action being taken by the police in tracing the whereabouts of her missing daughter, Rekha Devi filed a petition before the High Court, after which the police swung into action.