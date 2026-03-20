Jharkhand High Court Demands Explanation for Delay in Missing Woman Case

The Jharkhand High Court has intervened in the case of a missing 18-year-old woman, demanding an explanation from the Bokaro Superintendent of Police regarding significant delays and potential lapses in the police investigation.

Key Points Jharkhand High Court orders Bokaro SP to provide case details in missing woman investigation.

Court expresses concern over delays in lodging the FIR and tracing the missing woman.

The SP has been directed to appear in court to explain the investigation's progress and any lapses.

The court has warned that the case could be handed over to the CBI if the investigation is deemed inadequate.

The missing woman's mother filed a petition after the police took 10 days to register the FIR.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the Bokaro Superintendent of Police to furnish the case diary and details of the investigation done by the police in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old missing woman.

The court of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad directed the SP to be physically present on March 23 to explain the lapses and considerable delay in the investigation done by the police.

The court cautioned the police that if the investigation of the case is found to be perfunctory, the matter can be handed over to the CBI.

The victim's mother, Rekha Devi, has filed a petition before the High Court stating that her daughter has been missing since July 31, 2025.

In the course of the hearing, it was known that the victim's mother, Rekha Devi, had lodged a 'sanha' (information) before the Pindrajoda Police Station in Bokaro.

The police took 10 days to register the FIR thereafter, as the woman was traceless.

Court's Concerns and Directives

The bench queried from the SP as to what action has been taken against the officer in charge of the police station for the delay in lodging the FIR.

The court also directed the SP to inform what steps have been taken by the police since the FIR was lodged to trace the woman who has been missing for the past 7 months.

The case will again be heard on March 23.