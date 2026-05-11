Jharkhand High Court Slams Police Investigation Standards

The Jharkhand High Court has strongly criticised the state police for failing to meet expected investigation standards, citing a lack of public confidence and serious inaction in several cases.

Key Points Jharkhand High Court criticises state police for failing to meet investigation standards.

The court cites inaction in cases, including missing children, highlighting police lapses.

The High Court observes that the Jharkhand Police appear to have lost direction in conducting proper investigations.

The court notes it has to intervene and issue directions in almost every investigation.

The court rejects Sonu Yadav's appeal and directs a status report in a murder case.

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday pulled up the state police for failing to meet high standards of investigation and not inspiring public confidence.

The bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing an appeal filed by one Sonu Yadav, who sought suspension of his sentence in a murder case.

Concerns Over Police Inaction

The high court also observed that recent developments in cases before it had revealed serious inaction on the part of the police.

The bench referred to a news report about an 18-month-old infant missing from Kokar. It also made mention of the missing girl's case in Bokaro in which the police recovered a skeleton over seven months after the incident.

The court also referred to another case from Bokaro in 2020, where a girl had gone missing.

The matter was later brought before the HC, and during the court's monitoring of the investigation, it was revealed that the girl had been murdered, the bench said.

Court Intervention and Investigation Lapses

The court remarked that the Jharkhand Police appeared to have lost direction in conducting proper investigations.

It also observed that the high court had to intervene and issue directions in almost every investigation.

Status Report Requested

The HC was informed that Sonu Yadav and others had been sentenced to eight years of imprisonment by the Sahibganj Sessions Court for killing a witness, who had testified against them during the trial of an assault case.

While rejecting the application of Sonu Yadav, Justice Prasad directed the Sahibganj SP to file a status report in the matter.