Jharkhand CM Orders Priority For Missing Children, Women Cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is prioritising cases of missing children and women while also cracking down on narcotics and land-related crimes to ensure a safer environment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren prioritises cases of missing children and women, urging special attention for their rescue.

Soren directs officials to break the supply chain of narcotic substances and take strict action against drug dealers.

The Jharkhand government aims to provide a fear-free environment for citizens, focusing on law and order.

A special drive will be launched against criminals involved in the narcotic trade, targeting supply chains.

Strict action is mandated against land mafia, with police officers instructed not to provide protection.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the officials to give special attention and priority to cases related to missing children and women, an official statement said.

Focus On Missing Children And Women

During a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening with top officials on the state's law and order situation, the CM also urged them to "break the supply chain of narcotic substances" and deal strictly with those involved in such trade.

"The cases related to missing children and women in the state should be given priority. Special attention is needed on all such cases to ensure their rescue," Soren asked officials.

Tackling Narcotics And Drug Trafficking

The chief minister said that providing a fear-free environment to the people is the priority of his government.

He also asserted that strict action should be taken against narcotic dealers and opium cultivation in the state.

Soren directed that a special drive be launched against criminals involved in the narcotic trade to immediately put an end to the supply chains of such items.

"Identify locations where the narcotic trade takes place and take strict legal action against all criminals associated with the drug trafficking," he told the officials.

A vigil is to be maintained at places such as schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, he added.

Addressing Land-Related Crimes

Expressing concern over land-related crimes, the CM directed that police officers should "not extend any form of protection to land mafia" under any circumstances.

He added that reports of land-related crimes in areas bordering major cities in the state have become frequent.

The chief minister stressed that the police must take strict action in all land dispute cases.