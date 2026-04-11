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Home  » News » Police Constable Faces Charges for Alleged Vehicle Auction Scam

Police Constable Faces Charges for Alleged Vehicle Auction Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 18:24 IST

A police constable in Jharkhand is under investigation for allegedly defrauding multiple individuals of ₹39.60 lakh through a fake vehicle auction scheme, highlighting the risks of online scams.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police constable in Jharkhand is accused of defrauding people of ₹39.60 lakh.
  • The constable allegedly lured victims with promises of cheap seized vehicle auctions.
  • An FIR has been lodged against the constable, who is posted at the Cyber Police Station in Jamtara.
  • Preliminary investigations reveal that at least eight people were defrauded in the scheme.
  • The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Giridih police have lodged an FIR against a constable for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 39.60 lakh by luring them with the promise of a cheap auction of seized four-wheeler vehicles, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused constable has been identified as Gautam Kumar Sharma and is currently posted at the Cyber Police Station in Jamtara district, the officer said.

 

"We have lodged an FIR against the accused on Friday after receiving a written complaint from Maharaj Prasad Yadav of Chapuwadih village," said Jitendra Singh, the officer in charge of Benganad police station.

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused defrauded a total of Rs 39,60,500 from as many as eight people, including the complainant.

"Apart from the aforementioned case, around 10 to 12 other people from the Muffasil police station area were also defrauded by him," the OC added.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, he said.

The accused originally hails from Gadiya village in Deoghar district and has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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