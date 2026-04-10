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Jharkhand Finance Minister Orders Investigation into Treasury Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 10, 2026 22:28 IST

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Jharkhand's Finance Minister has launched a statewide investigation into alleged fake salary withdrawals from government treasuries, uncovering potential fraud and prompting a review of financial procedures.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Finance Minister orders statewide investigation into alleged fake salary withdrawals from government treasuries.
  • The investigation was prompted by confirmed cases of fraudulent withdrawals in Bokaro and Hazaribagh treasuries.
  • Authorities are reviewing long-standing postings of accountants and bill clerks to prevent further irregularities.
  • The Finance Minister has directed a review of districts where accountants and bill clerks have been posted for long durations.
  • Reports of similar irregularities have also emerged from Palamu, prompting a thorough inquiry.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Friday ordered a statewide investigation into alleged fake salary withdrawals from government treasuries.

He has also written to the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police, directing a review of districts where accountants and bill clerks have been posted for long durations.

 

In a separate communication to the Finance Secretary, the minister has sought a detailed probe report into withdrawals made under salary heads across the state.

The directives were issued following inputs from the Principal Accountant General, during which cases of fraudulent withdrawals have already been confirmed in Bokaro and Hazaribagh treasuries.

Five people have been arrested in the Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Office treasury scam of Rs 28 crore.

While in Bokaro, investigations have revealed that more than Rs 6 crore was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury's salary disbursement account by a police department accountant.

Reports of similar irregularities have also emerged from Palamu.

The Palamu Deputy Commissioner has been asked to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report, after which further clarity on the matter will be established.

The Finance Minister has also noted that under the treasury code, responsibility for such withdrawals lies with the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDOs), but no concrete action has been taken so far on this aspect.

He has instructed authorities to review long-standing postings of accountants and bill clerks and take action in line with the finance department guidelines, which mandate transfer of such personnel after three years in a single posting.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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