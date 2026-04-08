Jharkhand CID Arrests Suspect in International Job Trafficking Ring

A man involved in an international job trafficking ring that lured Indian job seekers to Myanmar cyber scam operations has been arrested in Mumbai, highlighting the ongoing fight against human trafficking and online fraud.

Key Points A man has been arrested in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in trafficking job seekers from Jharkhand to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar.

The suspect is accused of luring youths with promises of lucrative overseas jobs and then forcing them into online fraud operations.

The arrest was made following a case registered in Ranchi concerning violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Emigration Act.

Authorities are investigating to identify more victims and apprehend other individuals connected to the international trafficking network.

A man, who was allegedly part of an international network that trafficked job seekers from Jharkhand to cyberscam compounds in Myanmar, was arrested by the state CID from Mumbai, a statement said on Wednesday.

Daud Ahmad, who hails from Patna, was arrested from the Dongri police station area of Mumbai on April 6, the Jharkhand CID said.

The network trafficked unsuspecting job seekers from Jharkhand to cyberscam compounds in Myanmar, where they were coerced into participating in organised online fraud, it said.

The arrest was made based on a case registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Ranchi on December 9 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act and the Emigration Act, it added.

"Investigation revealed that the accused, in active conspiracy with associates based both within India and abroad, lured youths by offering lucrative overseas employment opportunities. He then facilitated their travel and subsequent placement in cyber fraud operations operating from foreign locations," the statement said.

One of his key associates, Sartaj Alam of Jamshedpur, was earlier arrested.

Ongoing Investigation into Cyber Scam Network

"Investigation is underway to identify additional victims, trace financial transactions, and apprehend other co-accused persons connected to the interstate and international network," the statement said.