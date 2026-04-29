Jewish Men Stabbed In London: Police Investigate Terror Link

A terror investigation has been launched after two Jewish men were stabbed near a synagogue in London, raising concerns about rising antisemitism and community safety.

Key Points Two Jewish men were stabbed near a London synagogue, prompting a terror investigation.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating whether the Jewish community was deliberately targeted in the attack.

UK leaders have condemned the antisemitic attack and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Increased police patrols are in place in the area following a series of antisemitic incidents.

Two Jewish men were stabbed near a synagogue in north-west London on Wednesday, in an attack declared by police as a "terrorist" incident.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terror unit said the victims, aged 76 and 34, sustained injuries but are in a stable condition.

The unit has launched an investigation into the attack to determine whether the Jewish community was being "deliberately" targeted.

"Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation. I can also confirm that this has now formally been declared a terrorist incident," said Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing.

Investigation Into Synagogue Stabbing

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, saying the "antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling."

"Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice," he said.

Starmer also told the House of Commons the attack was "deeply concerning" and that such offences have been taking place "too much recently".

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III has been informed and is "deeply concerned" after the attack.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also condemned the "abhorrent attack", with Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch describing it as an "epidemic of violence against Jewish people" which is now a "national emergency".

Police Response and Community Impact

Assistant Commissioner Taylor said highly specialised teams of officers are working with the Metropolitan Police to progress the investigation quickly  and establish exactly what has happened. "We are also working with the security services to ensure we have a full intelligence picture," he said.

"One of the lines of enquiry is whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London," he said.

Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner for the Met Police, later visited the site of the "horrendous act of violence" and revealed that the arrested man "has a history of serious violence and mental health issues". He was heckled by the crowds with chants of "shame on you" as he made his statement.

"Let me be clear, we've seen a rise in racist and antisemitic hate crime and whilst I can't comment on my investigations, we know that some individuals are being encouraged, persuaded or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organisations and hostile states," he said, alluding to the fallout of the joint US-Israeli strikes in West Asia.

The Met Police said the suspect was Tasered and arrested soon after the incident.

Rising Antisemitism Concerns

Jewish volunteer patrol group Shomrim said the man was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Two victims suffered stab wounds in the attack and remain in the hospital after they were treated by non-profit emergency medical service Hatzola, the Hebrew word for rescue.

Taylor said the suspect also attempted to stab police officers before being arrested.

Armed police are on patrol in the area, which remains cordoned off as the Met Police continue an investigation into the latest in a series of attacks in the heavily Jewish neighbourhood in north-west London.

Alleged arson attacks on four Jewish community ambulances in late March were followed by a memorial wall being targeted in an attempted arson attack on Monday in the Golders Green area of London, prompting a counter-terror police probe.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: "Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack. We are grateful to officers who swiftly Tasered and arrested the suspect before he could cause further harm.

"We are aware of the significant distress and concern this incident is likely to cause in the face of a number of incidents in the local area. A suspect is in custody, and investigators are considering all possible motives.

"Officers will remain at the scene for some time to carry out further enquiries, speak to local people and offer reassurance."

A group named Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) has previously claimed responsibility for the arson attacks on the Telegram app.

"There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"London's Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area," he said.