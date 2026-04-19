London Police Step Up Security After Antisemitic Incidents

Following a series of antisemitic attacks across London, the Metropolitan Police are increasing patrols and deploying counter-terrorism resources to protect Jewish communities and investigate the incidents.

Key Points London police increase patrols and resources after a series of antisemitic attacks.

Counter-terrorism officers are investigating an incident targeting a Jewish charity.

An Islamist group suspected to be linked to Iran's intelligence services claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Extra stop and search powers introduced across Barnet to deter violence.

Recent incidents are linked to the conflict in West Asia and strikes on Iran.

The Metropolitan Police said it is increasing patrols and resources after a series of antisemitic attacks across London, with counter-terrorism officers investigating the latest incident targeting a Jewish charity in the UK capital.

The police said a man was seen to approach a row of shops in Hendon on Friday with a plastic bag containing what was later found to be three bottles containing fluid. He placed the bag next to the building and lit the items in the bag before fleeing, but the bottles failed to fully ignite.

Investigation Into Antisemitic Attacks

According to 'The Sunday Times', it marks the fifth incident claimed by an Islamist group suspected to be linked to Iran's intelligence services amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. A group named Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) is said to have claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Telegram app.

"We recognise the feeling of concern among local people and do not underestimate the impact of incidents of this nature, particularly on our Jewish communities," said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads the Met's policing in the north London area.

"We continue to work with our colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing who are leading the investigations into all of these incidents due to the similar circumstances and online claims of responsibility. We and Counter Terrorism Policing have officers working continuously to support this investigation and our communities," he said on Saturday.

Increased Security Measures

The police said uniformed and plain-clothed officers will maintain a strong presence around the targeted hotspots, including providing reassurance to Jewish places of worship and businesses. Extra stop and search powers have also been introduced across Barnet in north London to "deter acts of violence and target any potential offenders."

Additionally, armed response vehicles and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) resources have been deployed to support the increased local policing plan. Police motorbikes and interceptors will also be in and around communities to bolster efforts.

The Met and CTP London will continue to engage with community leaders and Jewish communities, with the latest incident also being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, the police said.

Recent Antisemitic Incidents

Friday's arson attack was targeted at Jewish Futures, an organisation with educational and cultural ties to Israel. A botched firebombing at a Jewish synagogue, an attempted arson attack on the studios of independent Farsi-language television channel Iran International, and an incident targeted at the Israeli embassy in Kensington with drones suspected of carrying radioactive material are among some of the other recent cases under ongoing police investigation.

Last month, four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north-west London, were firebombed.

"Since the incident in Golders Green last month, we have spoken extensively to community leaders. I understand and appreciate their concerns," added Detective Luke Williams.

The incidents are seen as linked to the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and the wider conflict in the region.

Under UK law, arson and hate crimes carry significant penalties, potentially including lengthy prison sentences. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, analysing online communications, and working with international intelligence agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible. These incidents occur amid rising concerns about antisemitism in the UK and Europe.