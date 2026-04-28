UK Police Investigate Arson Near London Jewish Centre

UK counter-terror police are investigating a suspected arson attack near a Jewish Centre in north London, heightening concerns in the community following a series of similar incidents.

Key Points UK counter-terror police are investigating a suspected arson attack near a Jewish Centre in north London.

The memorial wall, which commemorates Iranians killed protesting against the Iranian regime, was not damaged in the attack.

The incident follows a series of attacks on Jewish and Iranian sites in north London.

A group has claimed responsibility for arson attacks on Jewish sites and an incident involving drones near the Israeli Embassy.

Police have stepped up security measures, including armed patrols and specially trained officers, to reassure communities.

The UK's counter-terror officers are investigating a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall near a Jewish Centre in north London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it had received reports of a fire on Monday evening and while it is not being treated as a terrorist incident, officers are "keeping an open mind" about the motive behind the attack.

Arson Attack on Memorial Wall

The memorial wall at Limes Avenue in Golders Green, which depicts Iranians killed protesting against the country's regime, was not damaged.

"We recognise that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks," said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads the Met's policing in north-west London.

"We are working closely with community organisations and leaders, and want to reassure them that our protective security operation continues. Our local officers are working closely with Counter Terror Policing to support their investigation," he said.

Increased Security Measures After Previous Attacks

The incident comes after four people have been charged over a suspected arson attack last month on ambulances run by a Jewish charity.

"Since last month's attack in Golders Green, we have stepped up our work to reassure communities. This includes armed police patrols as well as deployments of officers from Project Servator, who are specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts," added Williams.

Group Claims Responsibility for Arson Attacks

A group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right (Hayi), has claimed responsibility for a series of arson attacks on Jewish sites in north London, as well as an incident in which drones were flown near the Israeli Embassy in the UK capital.

These are believed to be a fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

"We appreciate the community remains very concerned about this, and other incidents that have targeted Jewish, Israeli or Iranian sites over recent weeks. We have made a total of 26 arrests across our various investigations and we continue to work to identify anyone who may have been involved," said Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) in London.

She said that CTP officers continue to work closely with Met Police colleagues in response to the various arson incidents, which includes specialist officers providing protective security advice and support to a large number of organisations, community venues and businesses.