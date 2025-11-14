HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » JD-U's Anant Singh, Nitish ministers retain their seats

JD-U's Anant Singh, Nitish ministers retain their seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 19:04 IST

x

Bihar ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi were among prominent winners from the National Democratic Alliance which has won a majority of seats in the 243-strong assembly.

IMAGE: Workers and supporters celebrate JD-U candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh's win in Bihar assembly elections, at his residence, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was the agriculture minister in the outgoing Nitish Kumar government, continued his unbroken run in Gaya Town, a seat he has been winning since 1990.

He defeated his Congress rival Akhouri Onkar Nath by a staggering margin of over 26,000 votes.

Hazari, a Janata Dal-United leader who held the Information and Public Relations Department portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, retained his reserved seat of Kalyanpur where he trounced his nearest Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation rival Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a margin of more than 38,000 votes.

He has won the seat for a fourth consecutive time.

 

Saraogi, a Marwari who has made a mark for himself in Bihar's caste dominated politics, retained Darbhanga for a fifth consecutive time.

The BJP leader, who was the minister for revenue and land reforms, defeated Umesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) by a margin of over 24,500 votes.

Other notable winners include Tourism Minister Raju Kumar Singh, who had won the seat in 2020 on a VIP ticket but later joined the BJP.

He has retained the seat for the saffron party by defeating Prithwi Nath Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by over 13,000 votes.

Other prominent winners include former minister Rana Randhir Singh of BJP (Madhuban) and don-turned-politician Anant Singh who has won Mokama, a seat he won several times and was held by his wife after conviction in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case led to his disqualification.

Anant Singh, who is in jail in connection with the killing of Dular Chandra Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, during election campaign, defeated Veena Devi of the RJD, wife of Suraj Bhan Singh, his old rival in local politics as well as the underworld.

Another notable winner was Raju Tiwari, the state president of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Tiwari had won the Govindganj seat in 2015 but lost it five years later when his party fought against the NDA.

He has wrested the seat back by defeating nearest Congress rival Shashi Bhushan Rai by an astounding margin of more than 32,000 votes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY
NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar: Oppn on NDA's big win
Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar: Oppn on NDA's big win
'Dholak, gulal, firecrackers': NDA celebrates Bihar victory
'Dholak, gulal, firecrackers': NDA celebrates Bihar victory
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Indian fans flock to Eden Gardens for long-awaited test match against South Africa1:58

Indian fans flock to Eden Gardens for long-awaited test...

Gorkha Police and Cavalry deployed at Sachivalay VVIP zone ahead of Bihar election count1:20

Gorkha Police and Cavalry deployed at Sachivalay VVIP...

Bihar Results BJP supporters celebrates with Namo Rath, diehard fan calls PM Modi God0:37

Bihar Results BJP supporters celebrates with Namo Rath,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO