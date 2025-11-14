JD-U's Anant Singh, Nitish ministers retain their seats

Bihar ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi were among prominent winners from the National Democratic Alliance which has won a majority of seats in the 243-strong assembly.

IMAGE: Workers and supporters celebrate JD-U candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh's win in Bihar assembly elections, at his residence, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was the agriculture minister in the outgoing Nitish Kumar government, continued his unbroken run in Gaya Town, a seat he has been winning since 1990.

He defeated his Congress rival Akhouri Onkar Nath by a staggering margin of over 26,000 votes.

Hazari, a Janata Dal-United leader who held the Information and Public Relations Department portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, retained his reserved seat of Kalyanpur where he trounced his nearest Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation rival Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a margin of more than 38,000 votes.

He has won the seat for a fourth consecutive time.

Saraogi, a Marwari who has made a mark for himself in Bihar's caste dominated politics, retained Darbhanga for a fifth consecutive time.

The BJP leader, who was the minister for revenue and land reforms, defeated Umesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) by a margin of over 24,500 votes.

Other notable winners include Tourism Minister Raju Kumar Singh, who had won the seat in 2020 on a VIP ticket but later joined the BJP.

He has retained the seat for the saffron party by defeating Prithwi Nath Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by over 13,000 votes.

Other prominent winners include former minister Rana Randhir Singh of BJP (Madhuban) and don-turned-politician Anant Singh who has won Mokama, a seat he won several times and was held by his wife after conviction in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case led to his disqualification.

Anant Singh, who is in jail in connection with the killing of Dular Chandra Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, during election campaign, defeated Veena Devi of the RJD, wife of Suraj Bhan Singh, his old rival in local politics as well as the underworld.

Another notable winner was Raju Tiwari, the state president of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Tiwari had won the Govindganj seat in 2015 but lost it five years later when his party fought against the NDA.

He has wrested the seat back by defeating nearest Congress rival Shashi Bhushan Rai by an astounding margin of more than 32,000 votes.