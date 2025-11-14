HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar: Early leads show NDA ahead of Mahagathbandhan

Bihar: Early leads show NDA ahead of Mahagathbandhan

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 09:08 IST

x

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with multiple television channels projecting that the BJP-Janata Dal-United combine was ahead as counting was underway for 243 assembly seats at 46 centres in 38 districts.

 

IMAGE: An election official briefs vote counting staff during a training session on the eve of Bihar assembly election results, Patna, November 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission shows seven leads, with five seats going to the BJP, two for the RJD and one for the Congress.

According to CNN-News18, at press time the NDA was leading in around 60 seats, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 30 seats, and the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) in two seats.

 

NDTV showed that NDA was ahead in 77 seats, while the INDIA bloc was leading in 50 constituencies.

ABP News showed that the NDA was ahead in 50 seats, the INDIA bloc in 30 seats, and Jan Suraaj in three.

TV9 Bharatvarsh projected that the NDA was leading in 49 seats, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 30 seats.

Zee News showed that NDA was ahead in 54 seats, the INDIA bloc in 28, and JSP in three.

Figures from India Today stated that NDA was leading in 82, whereas the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was leading in 57 seats.

The counting of votes for the state's 243 assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first, in keeping with Election Commission norms. Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, officials said.

The two-phase Bihar elections are being viewed as a crucial test for JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving CM, whose political stock has been under scrutiny following shifting alliances and anti-incumbency sentiments.

Political observers say the results will also be read as a judgement on the Narendra Modi government's popularity, months after the BJP-led NDA suffered setbacks in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

For the NDA, a victory is expected to reinforce the perception that the coalition has regained ground after the parliamentary poll jolt. For the opposition INDIA bloc, a strong performance will offer a morale boost after defeats in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, which they have attributed to "vote theft".

Counting is expected to continue through the day, with clear trends likely to emerge by afternoon.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Return of Nitish Kumar: Exit polls give NDA a clear majority
Return of Nitish Kumar: Exit polls give NDA a clear majority
Will Bihar Exit Polls Be Right Or Wrong?
Will Bihar Exit Polls Be Right Or Wrong?
Bihar votes in phase 2 amid tight security; 31.38% turnout till 11 am
Bihar votes in phase 2 amid tight security; 31.38% turnout till 11 am
Bihar Polls: Phase 2: Touch And Go Seats
Bihar Polls: Phase 2: Touch And Go Seats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in Botswana,pays tribute to Delhi Blast victims10:41

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in...

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging market reforms to woo foreign investors2:07

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging...

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast a Security Breach1:41

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO