Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

Last updated on: November 14, 2025 08:02 IST

Counting of votes is underway in Bihar and the results will decide whether Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term or whether a change in government will be witnessed.

Exit polls have been nearly unanimous in predicting a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance, of which the JD-U is a part, much to the annoyance of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Tejashwi Yadav, the young Rashtriya Janata Dal leader whom the opposition coalition has named its chief ministerial candidate, rubbished these predictions and claimed Mahagathbandhan would form the government with a thumping majority.

Catch all the numbers here.

 

