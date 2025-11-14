Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar: Oppn on NDA's big Bihar win

The opposition parties on Friday alleged that there was "vote chori" (vote theft) in Bihar too as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National democratic Alliance appeared to be heading for an impressive victory in the Bihar assembly election.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate as trends show the ruling NDA leading in the Bihar state assembly election results, in Patna. Photograph: Sonu Kishan/Reuters

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with early trends also indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he played a "crucial" role in the Bihar assembly elections and was "responsible" for the poll outcome.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister also said things were "clear" the way the Election Commission functioned.

Baghel, who is Congress' senior observer for Bihar elections, said, "The trends indicate that the NDA is heading towards a three-fourth majority. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah had already spoken about this (outcome). If there is one person responsible for this entire election (result), it is Gyanesh Kumar. Congratulations and best wishes to him in advance for this."

Asked why he was blaming Gyanesh Kumar, Baghel said, "The way the Election Commission functioned, it made everything clear. Therefore, whoever is responsible will be congratulated. Gyanesh Kumar ji's role was crucial in this entire election, so many congratulations and best wishes to him".

On being asked why the Congress keeps forging an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal if the latter's image is that of 'jungle raj', he said, "Those born 20 years ago don't know about the jungle raj. They know about the current jungle raj. Everyone across the country knows about the jungle raj of Modi and Shah."

This is a matter of setting the narrative. Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar for this, he added.

On questions being raised about the role of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said, "There are many more things that will come out."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the "game" carried out through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar will no longer be possible in other states.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said that the "game" carried out through SIR in Bihar has now been exposed, and that such "election conspiracies" will not be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else.

"We will not allow them to play this game any further," he said.

"Like CCTV, our 'PPTV,' or 'PDA (Backwards, Dalit, Minority) Prahari (watchdog)' will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP's plans," he said.

The months-long SIR in Bihar concluded with the Election Commission publishing the final voters' list on September 30. The exercise drew sharp protests from the opposition, which accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it flatly rejected.

Yadav further said the BJP is "not a party, but a fraud".

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that there was "vote chori" (vote theft) in Bihar too, where the ruling NDA is leading, surpassing the majority mark, as the counting of votes is underway for Assembly polls held in that state.

He, however, said that he is yet to get information on the reasons for the Congress-RJD led alliance set back and NDA's march towards victory with a majority.

"We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don't know what caused the set back. I had not gone there (to Bihar). I don't know who did not vote (for us), why the NDA has won with a big majority. I will try to know," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on set back for Mahagatbandhan in Bihar.

To a question that despite OBC votes being decisive in Bihar, voters not supporting the Congress party, he said, "I don't know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn't he OBC?"

Asked about the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations ahead of Bihar polls, the CM said, "They have done chori here too." He, however, did not give any details.