Woman Sets Herself Ablaze After Boyfriend Ignores Her Calls

In a tragic incident in Jammu, a young woman allegedly set herself on fire due to relationship issues after her boyfriend failed to answer her calls, leading to severe burn injuries and a police investigation.

Key Points A 22-year-old woman in Jammu allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze.

The incident occurred after her boyfriend allegedly did not respond to her phone calls.

Passersby intervened and extinguished the flames, and she was admitted to a hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries.

Police investigations suggest a strained relationship was the primary cause of the incident.

The woman stated she acted in a fit of anger and did not intend to die.

A 22-year-old woman allegedly set herself ablaze here after her boyfriend did not respond to her phone calls, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near the Tawi bridge area on Thursday when the woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire in a fit of rage, they said.

Passersby immediately rushed to her aid and managed to douse the flames before police personnel admitted her to a hospital for treatment.

Woman Suffers Severe Burn Injuries

The woman suffered around 80 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations suggest that a strained relationship was the reason behind the incident.

Investigation Reveals Relationship Issues

The officer said the woman's statement was recorded in the hospital on Thursday night in the presence of a magistrate.

"She told investigators that she had not spoken to her boyfriend for the past two to three days, as he was not answering her calls. She said that she had no intention to die but acted in a fit of anger," the officer said.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.