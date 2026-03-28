Follow Rediff on:

rediff logo
Rediffmail Money rediffGURUS BusinessEmail

Home » News » Odisha Woman's Self-Immolation Attempt Follows Rape Allegation

Odisha Woman's Self-Immolation Attempt Follows Rape Allegation

March 28, 2026 20:19 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
x

A 20-year-old woman in Odisha attempted self-immolation following a rape complaint, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

A 20-year-old woman allegedly attempted self-immolation in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday, a day after filing a rape complaint, police said.

The woman, a college dropout, suffered around 50 per cent burn injuries after allegedly pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire behind her house in the Kotinada police station area, they said.

 

The incident happened when no one else was at home. She was rescued by her parents and initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Investigation into the Incident

Police said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investigating the matter from various angles," Kotinada police station inspector-in-charge Damodar Bihari said.

According to police, the woman had lodged a rape complaint against a man on Friday, and her statement was scheduled to be recorded on Saturday before the incident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman had been in a relationship with the accused since 2022, when she was a minor, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

self-immolationrape complaintodishaganjam districtpolice investigation

RELATED STORIES

Odisha student battles for life after self-immolation, CM visits hospital
Odisha student battles for life after self-immolation, CM visits hospital
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment
Prez Murmu visits Odisha harassment victim at AIIMS; principal held
Prez Murmu visits Odisha harassment victim at AIIMS; principal held
Thousands attend Odisha student's funeral, seek action
Thousands attend Odisha student's funeral, seek action

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress1:00
Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress
Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01
Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress
Rediffmail for Work - Book a domain - Rediffmail - Money - Videos - The Timeless 100
© 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Grievances
rediff logo

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO
Link Copied!