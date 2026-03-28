Odisha Woman's Self-Immolation Attempt Follows Rape Allegation

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A 20-year-old woman in Odisha attempted self-immolation following a rape complaint, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 20-year-old woman in Odisha allegedly attempted self-immolation after filing a rape complaint.

The woman suffered approximately 50 per cent burn injuries and is in critical condition at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Police are investigating the alleged suicide attempt and the rape complaint, exploring all possible angles.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman had a relationship with the accused since 2022, when she was a minor.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly attempted self-immolation in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday, a day after filing a rape complaint, police said.

The woman, a college dropout, suffered around 50 per cent burn injuries after allegedly pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire behind her house in the Kotinada police station area, they said.

The incident happened when no one else was at home. She was rescued by her parents and initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Investigation into the Incident

Police said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investigating the matter from various angles," Kotinada police station inspector-in-charge Damodar Bihari said.

According to police, the woman had lodged a rape complaint against a man on Friday, and her statement was scheduled to be recorded on Saturday before the incident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman had been in a relationship with the accused since 2022, when she was a minor, they said.