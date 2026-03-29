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Thousands Brave Rain for Jammu's Inaugural International Marathon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 09:30 IST

Despite incessant rain, thousands of runners participated in Jammu's first International Marathon, highlighting the region's growing fitness culture and tourism potential.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points

  • Jammu hosted its first international marathon, attracting over 4,000 runners despite rainy conditions.
  • The marathon included half marathon, 10 km fitness run, and 5 km fun run categories, with a total prize pool of Rs 1.33 Crore.
  • Celebrities like Milind Soman and Gul Panag participated, adding to the event's appeal and promoting fitness.
  • The event aims to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and showcase the region's culture to a global audience.
  • Plans are underway to develop stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir to potentially host Indian Premier League matches, boosting the local economy.

Thousands of enthusiastic runners took part in Jammu's first-ever international marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also joined the participants.

The marathon started at sunrise from the M A Stadium, featuring three race categories, including Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km Fitness Run, and 5 km Fun Run. A total prize pool of Rs 1.33 Crore will be distributed among the winners.

 

The event blended fitness with entertainment and celebrity participation. Fitness icon Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar joined Abdullah in the 21-km run, while actress Gul Panag attended the flag-off ceremony. Musical performances by Kamal Khan and Prateek Narula added to the festive atmosphere.

The inaugural edition witnessed participation of more than 4,000 runners, including over 1,000 from outside Jammu and Kashmir and over 90 international athletes. Legislators, MLAs and senior administrative officers were also seen actively participating in the event.

The chief minister's sons, Zahir and Zamir, were also seen participating in the marathon.

"The enthusiasm remains high even in this rainy weather. Brotherhood, love, harmony, diversity, and the fight against drugs will continueâ¦We are people who fight storms, who stand against the waves-we are Dogra warriors," Sports Minister Satish Sharma said.

"This will be a message to Pakistan that while they are a factory of terrorism, we are a factory of tourism and sports," he added.

Infrastructure Development and Economic Impact

He said two major stadiums will be developed in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months, paving the way for hosting Indian Premier League matches next year, which is expected to give a significant boost to the region's economy.

Describing the occasion as a "historic day" for Jammu, Joint Director Tourism Aijaz Qaiser said, despite the rain, people have come out in huge numbers, which reflects the rising fitness culture in Jammu.

On arrangements, he said extensive preparations are in place to facilitate the runners.

"The road is well-surfaced, so it won't be slippery. Yes, there is some elevation, around 450â 500 metres, but participants were informed in advance. It will be one of the toughest city marathons, and people are mentally prepared to push their limits," Qaiser said.

Tourism and Global Appeal

Highlighting the tourism impact, he said more than 4,000 participants underline the event's scale.

"If visitors stay even two days, it gives a significant boost to the local economy. As this becomes an annual event, tourism will grow further," he said.

He added that the marathon is designed to showcase Jammu's destinations and culture while attracting international runners. "We are not catering only to locals but to the global running fraternity," the joint director said.

Participants, including international runners from Kenya, praised the spirit of the event. Franklin, visiting Jammu for the first time, said running in the rain was not unusual and described Jammu as a "cool and better place" with favourable conditions.

Another athlete, Edwin, termed the weather challenging but lauded the smooth arrangements and hospitality.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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