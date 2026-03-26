HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Jammu to Host First Half Marathon to Boost Tourism and Fitness

Jammu to Host First Half Marathon to Boost Tourism and Fitness

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 18:27 IST

x

The inaugural Jammu Half Marathon is set to boost tourism and promote healthy lifestyles in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting participants from across India and the globe for its 21K, 10K, and 5K races.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points

  • The inaugural Jammu Half Marathon aims to promote tourism and encourage fitness activities in the region.
  • The event features 21K, 10K, and 5K race categories, attracting diverse participants.
  • Over 800 participants from outside Jammu and Kashmir and nearly 2,800 from within the Union Territory have registered.
  • The marathon includes international runners, enhancing the event's appeal and global reach.
  • Organisers are optimistic about the marathon's growth and popularity in future editions.

In an effort to promote tourism and encourage public participation in fitness activities, the first-ever Jammu Half Marathon will be held here on Sunday, featuring 21K, 10K and 5K race categories.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who inaugurated the Jammu Marathon Expo here, said the government's endeavour was to combine tourism promotion with a healthy lifestyle.

 

"In that respect, it is a matter of great satisfaction for all of us that on Sunday we will have the inaugural Jammu Half Marathon together with the 10K and the 5K events," he said.

The event has received an encouraging response from participants across the region and beyond, said Abdullah.

"More than 800 participants are coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir, while nearly 2,800 registrations have been recorded from within the Union Territory. The participation of foreign runners has further added to the event's appeal," he said.

Officials described the turnout as "very healthy", especially since it is the inaugural edition of the marathon, expressing optimism that the event will grow in scale and popularity.

According to officials, the event will bring together 3,558 domestic and 90 international participants.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Clashes mar first-ever international half marathon in Kashmir
Clashes mar first-ever international half marathon in Kashmir
12 arrested for eve-teasing during Kashmir marathon
12 arrested for eve-teasing during Kashmir marathon
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
National Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports Coming to J&K
National Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports Coming to J&K
Ranji Trophy: 'It took 67 years': Manhas on J&K glory
Ranji Trophy: 'It took 67 years': Manhas on J&K glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Yogi Adityanath performs gau seva at Gorakhnath Temple gaushala0:57

Yogi Adityanath performs gau seva at Gorakhnath Temple...

23 dead after passenger bus plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh3:06

23 dead after passenger bus plunges into Padma River in...

Ananya Owns the Red Carpet with Effortless Elegance0:52

Ananya Owns the Red Carpet with Effortless Elegance

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO