Jammu to Host First Half Marathon to Boost Tourism and Fitness

The inaugural Jammu Half Marathon is set to boost tourism and promote healthy lifestyles in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting participants from across India and the globe for its 21K, 10K, and 5K races.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points The inaugural Jammu Half Marathon aims to promote tourism and encourage fitness activities in the region.

The event features 21K, 10K, and 5K race categories, attracting diverse participants.

Over 800 participants from outside Jammu and Kashmir and nearly 2,800 from within the Union Territory have registered.

The marathon includes international runners, enhancing the event's appeal and global reach.

Organisers are optimistic about the marathon's growth and popularity in future editions.

In an effort to promote tourism and encourage public participation in fitness activities, the first-ever Jammu Half Marathon will be held here on Sunday, featuring 21K, 10K and 5K race categories.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who inaugurated the Jammu Marathon Expo here, said the government's endeavour was to combine tourism promotion with a healthy lifestyle.

"In that respect, it is a matter of great satisfaction for all of us that on Sunday we will have the inaugural Jammu Half Marathon together with the 10K and the 5K events," he said.

The event has received an encouraging response from participants across the region and beyond, said Abdullah.

"More than 800 participants are coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir, while nearly 2,800 registrations have been recorded from within the Union Territory. The participation of foreign runners has further added to the event's appeal," he said.

Officials described the turnout as "very healthy", especially since it is the inaugural edition of the marathon, expressing optimism that the event will grow in scale and popularity.

According to officials, the event will bring together 3,558 domestic and 90 international participants.