225 runners took part in the second snow marathon organised at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

It's the world's highest marathon at 10,000 feet.

Vikesh won the 42 km full marathon in 3:38:37 hours, Kushal finished second.

IMAGE: Participants take part in the snow marathon. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com