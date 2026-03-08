EAM Jaishankar to Brief Parliament on West Asia Developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, providing insights into India's response amid escalating regional tensions and concerns for Indian citizens in the region.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha on the evolving situation in West Asia.

The statement comes as Parliament reconvenes for the second half of the Budget session.

The opposition has been pressing for a discussion in Parliament regarding the situation in West Asia.

India is closely monitoring the safety of its citizens in the region amidst ongoing tensions.

Over 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of airspace in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in West Asia on Monday.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

According to the revised list of business of the Lok Sabha for March 9 circulated on Sunday evening, "Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia."

Till Saturday, the opposition-backed resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker was the only listed official agenda for Monday.

The opposition has demanded a discussion on the situation in West Asia in the House.

India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, especially in the context of the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.

The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region.