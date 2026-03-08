HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » EAM Jaishankar to Brief Parliament on West Asia Developments

EAM Jaishankar to Brief Parliament on West Asia Developments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 20:56 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, providing insights into India's response amid escalating regional tensions and concerns for Indian citizens in the region.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha on the evolving situation in West Asia.
  • The statement comes as Parliament reconvenes for the second half of the Budget session.
  • The opposition has been pressing for a discussion in Parliament regarding the situation in West Asia.
  • India is closely monitoring the safety of its citizens in the region amidst ongoing tensions.
  • Over 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of airspace in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in West Asia on Monday.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

 

According to the revised list of business of the Lok Sabha for March 9 circulated on Sunday evening, "Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia."

Till Saturday, the opposition-backed resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker was the only listed official agenda for Monday.

The opposition has demanded a discussion on the situation in West Asia in the House.

India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, especially in the context of the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.

The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Call for Dialogue
Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Call for Dialogue
India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens
India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens
Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Stress Diplomacy
Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Stress Diplomacy
West Asia conflict: Jaishankar dials Iranian counterpart Araghchi
West Asia conflict: Jaishankar dials Iranian counterpart Araghchi
Modi chairs CCS meet to review situation in West Asia
Modi chairs CCS meet to review situation in West Asia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO