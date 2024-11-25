News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Jailed MP Engineer Rashid moves court 'with folded hands'

Jailed MP Engineer Rashid moves court 'with folded hands'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2024 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament session.

IMAGE: Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Rashid urged Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav to grant him the reprieve, the court asked the National Investigation Agency to file a response by November 27.

 

Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said, "I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail."

During the proceedings, the counsel for Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court.

The court would further hear both sides on November 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Engineer Rashid Kashmir's Most...
Is Engineer Rashid Kashmir's Most...
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid
Let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, NIA tells court
Let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, NIA tells court
Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'
Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'
'Manipur Govt Wants AFSPA In Kuki Areas, But Not..'
'Manipur Govt Wants AFSPA In Kuki Areas, But Not..'
SP MP, MLA's son booked over Sambhal violence
SP MP, MLA's son booked over Sambhal violence
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Engineer Rashid back in Tihar jail, bail plea deferred
Engineer Rashid back in Tihar jail, bail plea deferred
Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir
Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances