News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Engineer Rashid can take oath as MP, says NIA; court order tomorrow

Engineer Rashid can take oath as MP, says NIA; court order tomorrow

Source: PTI
July 01, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as MP on July 5. Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the plea on Tuesday.     

Rashid, an Independent MP from Baramulla who has been arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. On June 22, a special court in New Delhi had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

 

On Monday, the NIA's counsel said Rashid's oath taking be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid, who is in Tihar Jail, must complete everything within a day.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, arrested by the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Tayiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case. Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Row after Omar shares article on jailed rival's win
Row after Omar shares article on jailed rival's win
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Why BJP MLAs beat up this MLA in the J&K assembly
Why BJP MLAs beat up this MLA in the J&K assembly
Kalki: Prabhas, Kamal Paid Rs 100 Cr!
Kalki: Prabhas, Kamal Paid Rs 100 Cr!
'This Victory Is As Much Yours As Mine'
'This Victory Is As Much Yours As Mine'
Dravid tells Kohli to complete unfinished business...
Dravid tells Kohli to complete unfinished business...
Copa America: Ecuador in quarters; Mexico out
Copa America: Ecuador in quarters; Mexico out
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Two jailed candidates win: Can they take oath?

Two jailed candidates win: Can they take oath?

Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!

Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances