Engineer Rashid back in Tihar jail, bail plea deferred

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Monday surrendered before authorities in Tihar Jail here after the end of his interim bail, prison officials said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Awami Ittehad Party leader, who has been arrested in a terror funding case, reached jail premises at noon after a Delhi court, which was scheduled to pass the order on his bail plea, adjourned the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had on September 10 granted interim bail to Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections while deferring the order on his regular bail plea.

Adjourning the bail order, the court noted that his case could go to a special court meant to try lawmakers now that he was an MP.

ASJ Chander Jit Singh underscored he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court meant to try lawmakers, considering Rashid was now an MP.

The judge would consider the issue of jurisdiction on November 13 while the order has been posted on November 19.

"Since we are considering the jurisdiction issue whether the matter will be heard by this court or the designated MP/MLA court of National Investigation Agency (NIA), keep it (bail order) post that," said the court.

Rashid's interim bail was previously extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health and after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) didn't oppose the plea after verifying documents.

The newly-elected MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1.

The National Conference-Congress alliance were declared winners with 48 seats on the day of results on October 8.