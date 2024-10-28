News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Engineer Rashid back in Tihar jail, bail plea deferred

Engineer Rashid back in Tihar jail, bail plea deferred

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2024 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Monday surrendered before authorities in Tihar Jail here after the end of his interim bail, prison officials said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Awami Ittehad Party leader, who has been arrested in a terror funding case, reached jail premises at noon after a Delhi court, which was scheduled to pass the order on his bail plea, adjourned the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had on September 10 granted interim bail to Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections while deferring the order on his regular bail plea.

Adjourning the bail order, the court noted that his case could go to a special court meant to try lawmakers now that he was an MP.

 

ASJ Chander Jit Singh underscored he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court meant to try lawmakers, considering Rashid was now an MP.

The judge would consider the issue of jurisdiction on November 13 while the order has been posted on November 19.

"Since we are considering the jurisdiction issue whether the matter will be heard by this court or the designated MP/MLA court of National Investigation Agency (NIA), keep it (bail order) post that," said the court.

On September 10, the court had granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the J&K assembly elections and deferred the order on his regular bail plea.

Rashid's interim bail was previously extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health and after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) didn't oppose the plea after verifying documents.

The newly-elected MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1.

The National Conference-Congress alliance were declared winners with 48 seats on the day of results on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Exclusive! The Engineer Rashid Interview
Exclusive! The Engineer Rashid Interview
Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir
Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir
Nobody on earth, be it Modi or Shah...: Engineer Rashid
Nobody on earth, be it Modi or Shah...: Engineer Rashid
Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips
Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips
Sensex jumps 603 points; ICICI Bank climbs 3%
Sensex jumps 603 points; ICICI Bank climbs 3%
NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls
NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls
J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed
J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Is Engineer Rashid Kashmir's Most...

Is Engineer Rashid Kashmir's Most...

Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid

Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances