News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaggi Vasudev discharged days after brain surgery

Jaggi Vasudev discharged days after brain surgery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 27, 2024 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering 'life-threatening' bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

IMAGE: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev comes out of the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull.

 

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a 'life-threatening situation'.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation.

He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
On road to...: Jaggi shares new video from hospital
On road to...: Jaggi shares new video from hospital
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
Pant looks to regain mojo as DC face Royal test
Pant looks to regain mojo as DC face Royal test
Ticket row: 5 Karnataka Cong MLAs threaten to quit
Ticket row: 5 Karnataka Cong MLAs threaten to quit
Wonderful 2011 WC Reunion!
Wonderful 2011 WC Reunion!
EC slaps notice on BJP's Ghosh, Congress's Shrinate
EC slaps notice on BJP's Ghosh, Congress's Shrinate
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update

Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update

Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances