On the road to...: Jaggi Vasudev shares new video from hospital

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, has shared a video of himself from inside the hospital room.

In a 19-second video with slow music in the background, Jaggi can be seen reading a newspaper inside his hospital room.

"Sadhguru on the road to a speedy recovery in New Delhi," wrote Sadhguru on various social media platfrom with #Sadhguru #SpeedyRecovery hashtags.

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering life-threatening bleeding in the skull.

The CT scan revealed a life-threatening situation, after which the spiritual leader underwent emergency brain surgery. He was taken off the ventilator after the surgery.

The spiritual leader is now recovering well and is updating his followers about his health on social media.

"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.