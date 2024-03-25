News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » On the road to...: Jaggi Vasudev shares new video from hospital

On the road to...: Jaggi Vasudev shares new video from hospital

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2024 21:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, has shared a video of himself from inside the hospital room.

In a 19-second video with slow music in the background, Jaggi can be seen reading a newspaper inside his hospital room.

"Sadhguru on the road to a speedy recovery in New Delhi," wrote Sadhguru on various social media platfrom with #Sadhguru #SpeedyRecovery hashtags.

 

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering life-threatening bleeding in the skull.

The CT scan revealed a life-threatening situation, after which the spiritual leader underwent emergency brain surgery. He was taken off the ventilator after the surgery.

The spiritual leader is now recovering well and is updating his followers about his health on social media.

After the surgery, Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed.

"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
In extreme pain...: : Jaggi pens poem from hospital
In extreme pain...: : Jaggi pens poem from hospital
Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC
Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours
IPL PIX: Dhawan helps PBKS to 176 for six vs RCB
IPL PIX: Dhawan helps PBKS to 176 for six vs RCB
Posters against BJP's Sandeshkhali candidate
Posters against BJP's Sandeshkhali candidate
14 injured in 'gulal-triggered' fire in Mahakal temple
14 injured in 'gulal-triggered' fire in Mahakal temple
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update

Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update

Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances