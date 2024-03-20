News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 20, 2024 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said on Wednesday.

Screen grab: Courtesy, SadhguruJV/X

"The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding that he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram page from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something, but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but a damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

Several celebrities posted messages on social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

 

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led the team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, said he had faced a "life-threatening situation".

"He has actually done extremely well, much beyond our expectation... He is now extremely well, he is back to his normal self... all his brain, body vital parameters are normal," Suri said.

He had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8, the hospital statement said.

The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over phone, it said.

Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI, it added.

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.

"There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment, but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and March 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of  Dr Suri.

The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said.

Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC
Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
Sadhguru: 'Without spirituality, success is mediocre'
Govt defends CJI's exclusion from EC selection in SC
Govt defends CJI's exclusion from EC selection in SC
Soccer star walks free on bail despite rape conviction
Soccer star walks free on bail despite rape conviction
Chhetri leads India's charge for WC qualification
Chhetri leads India's charge for WC qualification
WFI resumes national camp after 16-month hiatus
WFI resumes national camp after 16-month hiatus
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We need to plant trees in our head'

'We need to plant trees in our head'

HC stays opening of Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre

HC stays opening of Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances