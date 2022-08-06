Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next VP, defeats Alva

National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, sources said.

Sources said after counting of 725 votes that were polled, as many as 15 were found to be invalid.

As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.