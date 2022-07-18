Naidu Meets His Successor

Glimpses of Jagdeep Dhankhar's engagements in New Delhi after he was picked as the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate.
Given the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA's legislative strength, Dhankar's election is considered a certainty.
IMAGE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, left, greets his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at a lunch Naidu hosted at UPA-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Photograph: M Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greets Dhankhar at Naidu's lunch. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda greets Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Randeep Dhankhar, the candidate's younger brother, and his wife catch up on the news in Jaipur, July 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Mrs Randeep Dhankhar feeds her husband sweets to celebrate her brother-in-law's nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jats greet Nadda on nominating a doyen from their community as the BJP-led NDA's vice-presidential candidate at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Home Minister A A Shah congratulates Dhankhar after he was nominated for the vice-presidential election on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi with Nadda and other members of the BJP Parliamentary board meet to finalise the candidate for the vice-presidential election at the BJP head office in New Delhi, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo
IMAGE: The BJP Parliamentary board ratified Modi's pick at the meeting. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo
