Rediff.com  » News » Naidu Meets His Successor

By Rediff News Bureau
July 18, 2022 13:14 IST
Glimpses of Jagdeep Dhankhar's engagements in New Delhi after he was picked as the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate.

Given the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA's legislative strength, Dhankar's election is considered a certainty.

 

IMAGE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, left, greets his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at a lunch Naidu hosted at UPA-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Photograph: M Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greets Dhankhar at Naidu's lunch. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda greets Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Randeep Dhankhar, the candidate's younger brother, and his wife catch up on the news in Jaipur, July 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mrs Randeep Dhankhar feeds her husband sweets to celebrate her brother-in-law's nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jats greet Nadda on nominating a doyen from their community as the BJP-led NDA's vice-presidential candidate at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Home Minister A A Shah congratulates Dhankhar after he was nominated for the vice-presidential election on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi with Nadda and other members of the BJP Parliamentary board meet to finalise the candidate for the vice-presidential election at the BJP head office in New Delhi, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The BJP Parliamentary board ratified Modi's pick at the meeting. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Meet NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar
Why Governor Dhankar is shooting darts at Mamata
Wrote to PM thrice to withdraw Dhankhar: Mamata
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into river in MP
Murmu vs Sinha: Modi, Manmohan cast vote in Prez poll
8 Times Priyanka NAILED The Desi Look!
INSIDE Katrina's BEACH BIRTHDAY Party!
The War Against Coronavirus

Dhankar: 'I am really worried for Bengal'

Exclusive! Dhankar slams Mamata!

