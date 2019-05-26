Jagan meets PM, Shah; discusses 'issue-based support'

May 26, 2019 13:26 IST

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who is set to take oath as new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday arrived in the national capital and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was held at Prime Minister Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Reddy presented the PM with a bouquet and shawl.

After interacting with the PM, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.

Reddy, whose party achieved a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in the 175-member assembly and 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, discussed providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government, sources said.

He also discussed the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting.

During his election campaign, Reddy had mentioned that his party would support whosoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, Reddy went to Hyderabad where he met Governor E S L Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments and decided to work together for the development of Telugu states.Party sources said that Reddy invited Rao for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Vijayawada on May 30.

The 14th Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly was dissolved on Saturday after the notification in this regard was issued by Governor Narasimhan.

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in the assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party from power in the state.