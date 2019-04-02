Does even Modi draw crowds like Jagan?

April 02, 2019 11:41 IST

Jaganmohan Reddy hopes for a hung Parliament to 'extract a better deal' for Andhra Pradesh, and says his party will sweep all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

IMAGE: YSR Congress Party President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy addresses a sea of humanity on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who has been addressing huge election rallies across Andhra Pradesh, held another one in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district on Monday, April 1, at which he said his party will insist on special status for the state in return of support to the party that will form the next government at the Centre.

IMAGE: Jagan believes his party will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Jagan says the YSR Congress will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. He also believes the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangaga.

IMAGE: Jagan addresses people in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Predicting a hung Parliament, Jagan says both his party and the TRS will insist on special category status for Andhra Pradesh before offering support to the party which will form the next government.

Jagan -- who spent 16 months in jail when the United Progressive Alliance was in power for alleged financial offences -- is willing to support the Bharatiya Janata Party if it agrees to his demand.

Jagan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kadapa in 2009, resigned from the Lok Sabha and the Congress in November 2010, in protest against the way his family and he had been treated after his father Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, twice chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, died in an air crash in September 2009.

IMAGE: Jagan's sister Y S Sharmila addresses a gathering in Guntur on Monday, April 1. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Jagan says he wants a hung Parliament so that he can 'extract a better deal' for his state.

He also promises to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for locals if he came to power in Andhra Pradesh, which will have assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously.

IMAGE: Sharmila displays a miniature fan, the YSR Congress's election symbol. Photograph: SnapsIndia

Jagan's rallies have been drawing massive crowds as does the ones addressed by his mother and party leader Y S Vijaya Lakshmi and sister Y S Sharmila.