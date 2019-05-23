News
Jagan set to inflict crushing defeat on Naidu in AP

Jagan set to inflict crushing defeat on Naidu in AP

Last updated on: May 23, 2019 13:46 IST

The YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh, with the party on course to secure a landslide win, leaving the ruling Telugu Desam Party way behind in the assembly elections.

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC is leading in 151 seats and TDP in 24, as per trends available with the Election Commission.

 

Several top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam but his son and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh was lagging behind by over 8,900 votes in Mangalagiri segment in his first electoral battle.

Jaganmohan Reddy is also leading in Pulivendula assembly segment.

State TDP president and minister K Kala Venkata Rao, ministers P Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, K Atchannaidu, K Ravindra, K Srinivasulu, N Amarnatha Reddy, P Pulla Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya, N Anand Babu, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad are trailing by considerable margins to their YSR Congress rivals in their respective constituencies.

Other senior TDP leaders also look set to bite the dust.

Film star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, however, is leading in Hindupur assembly segment.

Jana Sena founder and film star Pawan Kalyan is trailing in the Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka segments he contested.

Photograph: Courtesy, Jaganmohan Reddy's Twitter account.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
