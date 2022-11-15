News
Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in money laundering case

Source: PTI
November 15, 2022 16:47 IST


A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case, New Delhi, November 10, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Special judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

 

The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

Source: PTI
 
