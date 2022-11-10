News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why haven't you arrested Jacqeline yet, court asks ED

Why haven't you arrested Jacqeline yet, court asks ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2022 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Friday rapped the Enforcement Directorate for adopting a pick-and-choose policy, and asked why the agency had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House Court in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED.

On the ED's submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the court questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.

The agency told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

 

"Why haven't you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy," the court asked the probe agency.

The accused has sought bail, saying there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Salman WARNED Jacqueline
When Salman WARNED Jacqueline
Jacqueline's KISS lands her in TROUBLE
Jacqueline's KISS lands her in TROUBLE
Conman spoofed Amit Shah's no to befriend Jacqueline
Conman spoofed Amit Shah's no to befriend Jacqueline
Sensex slips below 61K; Nifty retains 18,000 mark
Sensex slips below 61K; Nifty retains 18,000 mark
Did Jaya IGNORE Kangana?
Did Jaya IGNORE Kangana?
T20 WC PIX: England dump India out; meet Pak in final
T20 WC PIX: England dump India out; meet Pak in final
Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets': Uddhav
Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets': Uddhav
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED stops Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad

ED stops Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad

Jacqueline's Rs 7cr assets attached over conman links

Jacqueline's Rs 7cr assets attached over conman links

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances