Delhi police has over 100 questions for Jacqueline Fernandez

The Delhi police has prepared a list of 100 odd questions that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked to answer in the alleged Rs 200 crore scam.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the economic offences wing office of the Delhi police in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, New Delhi, September 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The actor is being questioned by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi police since 11.30 am on Wednesday and her interrogation ended at 8 pm.

Jacqueline is in Delhi after she was summoned by the police for the third time on Wednesday. Previously, she had been summoned twice but she did not turn up on both dates -- August 29 and September 12.

Jacqueline arrived at the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11 am along with a team of her lawyers. She was then given a long questionnaire including at least 100 questions that the officers said mostly pertained to her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him that are said to have been bought using proceeds of crime.

EOW had also summoned Pinky Irani to join the investigation. She is said to have helped Sukesh contact Jacqueline Fernandez and was known to both of them. Pinky and Jacqueline maybe brought face to face during questioning to get more clarity in the case, sources said.

According to sources, Jacqueline has been communicated that her investigation might get stretched over a couple of days and to plan her stay in Delhi accordingly.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also recorded the statements of Nora Fatehi on September 13 and October 14, 2021, where she had acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used the valuable gifts bought from proceeds of crime for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as an official from the Union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.