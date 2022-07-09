News
Rediff.com  » News » Muslims should oppose incidents like Udaipur vigorously: RSS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 09, 2022 21:54 IST
Condemning the recent murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men over an alleged insult to Islam, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday said the Hindu society has responded in a peaceful and Constitutional way, and the Muslim community should also oppose such incidents vigorously.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor at his shop before he was attacked by an assailant with a sharp weapon while the other filmed the crime, in Udaipur. Photograph: Video grab

"It is necessary for all to oppose this together," RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharaks in Jhunjhunu, he also said the RSS has set a target to increase the number of its shakhas in the country to one lakh by 2024 from the current 56,824.

Ambekar said the meeting discussed upcoming strategies, activities, organisational work, and action plans for the next two years were also evolved. He said work on the last year's target was reviewed at the meeting and a comprehensive expansion plan made for the Sangh's centenary year in 2025.

"Under this, by 2024, the number of shakhas will be increased to one lakh across the country and efforts will be made to touch all sections of society and create a positive environment in society," he said.

 

Replying to a question, Ambekar said public sentiment should also be taken care of while exercising the right to freedom of expression.

Referring to the June 28 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor, he said it was highly condemnable and the Muslim community should oppose such incidents openly.

"There is democracy in our country. We have Constitutional democratic rights. If someone doesn't like something, there is a democratic way to react to it," he said.

But such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor the country, he said.

"A civilised society only condemns such an incident. The Hindu society is responding in a peaceful and constitutional way. The Muslim society is also expected to oppose such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but the Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously."

In the meeting of the Sangh, Prant Pracharaks and Sah-Prant Pracharaks of all 45 provinces of the Sangh participated.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabole, along with Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt were also present, besides other senior functionaries.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two Muslim youths on June 28, days after he was threatened on social media for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
