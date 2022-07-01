News
Rediff.com  » News » Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy

Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 14:01 IST
Two persons were arrested from Udaipur on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: A closed market during a bandh called over the Udaipur incident, in Bikaner, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the 'beheading'.

 

Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

"Two persons have been arrested. They were co-conspirator of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated," the official said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Asif.

The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
