J&K Police Arrest Fugitive in Decades-Old Rape Case

After nearly four decades on the run, a man accused in a 1987 rape case has been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant breakthrough for local police.

Key Points Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, accused in a 1987 rape case, was arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused had been evading arrest for nearly 39 years.

The arrest was made possible through a well-coordinated police operation.

Ganaie was wanted in connection with a case of abduction and rape.

A man accused in a rape case registered in 1987 was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, nearly 39 years after he had been on the run, police said.

The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Drer Kalipora in Shopian district and presently living in Kulgam, was wanted in a case of abduction and rape, a police spokesman said.

"In a significant breakthrough, police apprehended a long-time absconder who had been evading arrest for nearly four decades," he said.

The police stated that the accused was nabbed in a well-coordinated operation.