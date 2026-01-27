HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » J-K doctor braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital

J-K doctor braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 22:07 IST

x

Braving treacherous weather and waist-deep snow, a doctor posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday proved that a sense of duty can triumph over even nature's harshest challenges as he reached his hospital atop an excavator to attend to patients.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel take photos while being on guard on the banks of the Jhelum River, in Srinagar, January 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr. Basharat Pandit, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama and currently staying in Srinagar, is a gynaecologist posted at the district hospital in Shopian.

Key Points

  • Dr. Basharat Pandit, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama and currently staying in Srinagar, is a gynaecologist posted at the district hospital in Shopian
  • After reaching Shopian, his car got stuck, forcing him to walk nearly three km in a desperate bid to reach the hospital
  • He said he took the excavator to the hospital and arrived there around 10.30 am

He set out from home at 7.30 on Tuesday to cover the nearly 55-km journey. While snowfall was light in and around Srinagar, conditions worsened in south Kashmir, where Shopian received three to four feet of fresh snow.

 

After reaching Shopian, his car got stuck, forcing him to walk nearly three km in a desperate bid to reach the hospital.

"It was early morning, and most roads were not cleared. I started walking, but then a JCB (excavator) came along, so I hopped onto that," Pandit told PTI over the phone.

He said he took the excavator to the hospital and arrived there around 10.30 am.

"It was a sense of responsibility and duty... It was the sense of duty towards my patients, especially the pregnant women, who could otherwise have faced problems," he said.

Pandit said he had to reach the hospital at any cost to perform procedures on pregnant women.

"Many patients were lined up for procedures, and there were some emergencies as well. Referring the patients to other hospitals in this heavy snow would have created difficulties," he said.

The doctor said his department performed 10 surgeries during the day, and all the patients were stable.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Snowfall In Kashmir: Life Takes A Pause
Snowfall In Kashmir: Life Takes A Pause
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; Srinagar highway closed, flights hit
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; Srinagar highway closed, flights hit
Season's First Snow Covers Shimla
Season's First Snow Covers Shimla
J-K: BRO rescues 60, including 40 soldiers, from snowbound Doda
J-K: BRO rescues 60, including 40 soldiers, from snowbound Doda
Manali's Snowy Winter Traffic Nightmare
Manali's Snowy Winter Traffic Nightmare

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmi Desai's Red Hot Look1:09

Rashmi Desai's Red Hot Look

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar Sankranti' at India-EU Summit0:59

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar...

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in All Its Glory0:58

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO