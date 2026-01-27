HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K: BRO rescues 60, including 40 soldiers, from snowbound Doda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 27, 2026 19:34 IST
January 27, 2026 19:34 IST

The rescue mission was completed by early hours of January 26 with zero casualties, underscoring the professionalism of BRO personnel operating in the challenging high-altitude terrain

As many as 60 persons, including 40 soldiers of a Rashtriya Rifles unit, were rescued by the Border Roads Organisation after they were stranded in a snowbound area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel at a snow-covered area after a fresh spell of snowfall, in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, January 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BRO successfully carried out the high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation under Project Sampark at Chatergala Pass situated at an altitude of 10,500 ft in the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis, the spokesman said in a statement.

He said the 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force began the operation on January 24, a day after heavy snowfall which continued for nearly 40 hours, clearing approximately 38 km of road covered under five to six feet of snow.

 

The route was opened by January 25 evening, enabling safe evacuation of 20 stranded civilians and 40 personnel of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), along with weapons and stores, the spokesman said.

The rescue mission was completed by early hours of January 26 with zero casualties, underscoring the professionalism of BRO personnel operating in the challenging high-altitude terrain amid extreme weather conditions, the statement said.

The operation was executed in close coordination with the Army, ensuring swift relief and the restoration of critical communication links in the region.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the BRO also restored connectivity of strategic roads in the Kandi-Kotranka area of Rajouri district.

Following a spell of heavy snowfall in the Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal area on Tuesday, the BRO undertook immediate and sustained snow clearance operations to restore vital road connectivity in the region.

The snow cover, measuring up to three feet, had disrupted movement along a critical road stretch in the Pir Panjal region, cutting off the Kandi-Kotranka sub division from Rajouri town, the spokesman said, adding that the intense snowfall had disrupted military and civilians movement, including medical emergency services.

Despite the high operational risks, he said BRO personnel of the 110 RCC of 31 BRTF under Project Sampark carried out sustained day and night operations, deploying specialised snow clearance equipment and manpower.

As a result of concerted efforts, a single-lane road was opened initially, enabling controlled vehicular movement, the spokesman said.

He said the swift response ensured resumption of traffic within 14 hours, including the movement of emergency and essential services.

Clearance and widening operations continued relentlessly, and the road was further widened to facilitate safer and smoother movement. A total stretch of approximately 35 km was cleared and restored within 24 hours, the statement added.

