Jammu And Kashmir Police Arrest 202 In Anti-Drug Drive

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their fight against drug trafficking, arresting 202 individuals and seizing substantial quantities of narcotics and assets in a major crackdown.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police registered 176 cases under the NDPS Act in 50 days.

202 individuals were arrested or detained in connection with drug trafficking.

Police seized significant quantities of heroin, poppy straw, ganja, and opium.

Assets worth crores, including vehicles, gold, and bank accounts, were seized or frozen.

Illegal structures used for narcotics activities were demolished.

In the first 50 days of Jammu and Kashmir's campaign against drug trafficking, 176 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 202 accused persons were arrested or detained, police said on Tuesday.

The police's zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, backed by intelligence gathering, enforcement measures, community participation and legal action, has yielded significant results in curbing the drug menace, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said.

Significant Drug Seizures in Jammu and Kashmir

Under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan', the police seized 5.533 kg of heroin, commonly known as chitta, worth Rs 16.60 crore during the period, he said.

In addition, 3.250 kg of poppy straw worth around Rs 87,000, 29.267 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 8.78 lakh and 1 kg of opium worth nearly Rs 27,000 were also recovered, he added.

Action Against Drug Offenders and Asset Seizures

The SSP said that a notorious drug offender was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act as part of efforts to target habitual offenders and dismantle narcotics networks.

Highlighting the financial investigation and asset-tracing component of the campaign, Singh said that 37 vehicles linked to drug-related activities were seized, while 123 grams of gold valued at around Rs 13.70 lakh was frozen.

He said that police also froze 26 bank accounts involving transactions of approximately Rs 18 lakh and attached properties worth Rs 5.19 crore in eight cases, including three movable and five immovable properties.

Demolition of Illegal Structures and Administrative Measures

According to the SSP, 22 properties belonging to known drug offenders were demolished in coordination with the district administration.

Administrative action was also initiated against individuals involved in narcotics trafficking, resulting in the cancellation of 27 driving licences and 143 vehicle registration certificates (RCs), he said.

The SSP said Jammu Police further demolished 22 illegal structures, including 11 pucca houses and 11 khullas, which were allegedly being used to facilitate narcotics-related activities.

Community Support and Continued Commitment

Describing the fight against drugs as a collective social responsibility, Singh appreciated the cooperation extended by the public, civil society organisations, educational institutions and youth in supporting the campaign.

He urged citizens to continue sharing information about drug peddling and narcotics-related activities with the police, assuring that all credible inputs would be acted upon promptly.

Reiterating the force's commitment to a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir, the SSP said Jammu Police would continue its sustained crackdown on narcotics trafficking under the mission.

He said the police remain committed to protecting the youth and ensuring that drug traffickers find no space to operate in the district.