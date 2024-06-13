News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh

Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 13, 2024 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Photograph: ANI on X

On Tuesday terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

 

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police appeals to the people to provide information about the presence and movement of these terrorists.

On Tuesday night, police released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda
J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit
J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
The Super Villain Special Quiz
The Super Villain Special Quiz
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies
T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies
Claims Can't Be Rejected For Missing Docs
Claims Can't Be Rejected For Missing Docs
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

CRPF jawan, 2 terrorists killed, 6 hurt in 2 attacks

CRPF jawan, 2 terrorists killed, 6 hurt in 2 attacks

Suspected Pak terrorist killed in J-K village near IB

Suspected Pak terrorist killed in J-K village near IB

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances