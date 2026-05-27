Northern Army Commander Reviews Rajouri Anti-Terror Operation

The Indian Army is intensifying its anti-terror efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, with the Northern Army Commander reviewing 'Operation Sheruwali' to eliminate suspected terrorists hiding in the dense forests.

Key Points Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed 'Operation Sheruwali', an anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri.

The operation aims to track down suspected terrorists hiding in the dense forests of Rajouri district.

Special forces launched fire assaults on suspected hideouts in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt.

Joint teams of the Army, police, and CRPF are conducting extensive searches supported by helicopters and drones.

Security forces are tracking blood stains, indicating terrorists may have been injured during an assault.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and discussed the operational dynamics and inter-agency synergy.

'Operation Sheruwali' has been going on for five days now. It was initiated to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Intensified Efforts to Flush Out Terrorists

The Army launched fire assaults by special forces on suspected hideouts in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt of the Manjakote area amid intensified efforts to flush out the terrorists, they said.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited the general area of Gambhir Moghla for an operational review and situational assessment of Operation Sheruwali," Northern Command said on its social media handle X.

The Army commander interacted with representatives of local Army formations, police, Intelligence Bureau, CRPF and other stakeholders to review the evolving operational dynamics and strengthen inter-agency synergy.

Troops Commended for Resolve and Commitment

He also engaged with troops deployed in the area and commended their relentless resolve, high morale and steadfast commitment while operating in a demanding environment.

Emphasising mission focus and operational excellence, the Army commander exhorted all teams to pursue the objective with professional acumen, precision and a shared sense of purpose.

Joint Operations Target Terrorist Hideouts

The joint operation teams carried out relentless and coordinated operations in suspected terrorist hideouts in dense forests comprising deep gorges and natural caves, officials said.

The fire and multi-barrel grenade launcher assaults were targeted at suspected areas in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt amid intensified efforts to flush out the terrorists, they said.

Amid plumes of smoke rising from the forested areas following the assault, special forces were airdropped at the location to eliminate the terrorists.

Tracking Terrorists and Strengthening Security

Security forces are also tracking blood stains believed to have been left behind by the fleeing terrorists after a hideout was destroyed during an assault carried out on Monday, officials said.

On Monday, security forces busted a hideout after a brief exchange of fire amid strengthening of the cordon around the area, where blood stains were detected.

Backed by helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces are conducting extensive searches in adjoining areas. The cordon around the operation zone has been further strengthened with the induction of additional troops, officials said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday after a joint team launched Operation Sheruwali following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area on Saturday based on specific information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the rugged and heavily forested terrain.

According to preliminary reports, two to three Pakistani terrorists, including a commander, are believed to be hiding in the area.

The Army's White Knight Corps had said that contact was established with terrorists around 11.30 am on Saturday in the general area of Gambhir Moghla during an intelligence-based joint operation carried out with the police and CRPF.