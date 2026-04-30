Natesan Claims IUML Will Dominate If UDF Wins Kerala Polls

Vellappally Natesan warns that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will wield significant control in Kerala if the United Democratic Front (UDF) wins the upcoming Assembly elections, potentially leading to political instability.

Key Points Vellappally Natesan alleges IUML will dominate Kerala politics if the UDF wins the Assembly polls.

Natesan claims IUML's support for V D Satheesan indicates their significant influence.

He suggests the Congress will concede to IUML's demands if the UDF secures victory.

Natesan criticises infighting within the Congress party regarding the CM candidacy.

Natesan believes the Left will return to power and wants Pinarayi Vijayan to continue as CM.

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan on Thursday said IUML's support for Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan as chief minister indicates that the League will rule if the UDF wins in the Assembly polls.

Natesan was referring to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal's statement to reporters that the prominence given in the exit polls to Satheesan as the next chief minister indicates the public view and the Congress always considers the people's opinion.

Natesan's Allegations Against IUML and Congress

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader, speaking to reporters here, termed Satheesan as the spokesperson of the League, and that is why it was backing him.

"The IUML should not have said who should be the CM candidate of Congress, but their remark shows that if UDF comes to power, then the League will be ruling, and if that is the case, there will be anarchy in the state," he contended.

Natesan also said that it would not be surprising if there was a CM or Deputy CM from the League which will make such demands if the UDF wins after the results are declared.

"The Congress will give them whatever they want. The ministers and their portfolios will also be decided by Thangal," he alleged.

Criticism of Congress and Assessment of Other Parties

Natesan also criticised the alleged infighting in the Congress over who would be the CM if the UDF wins, saying, "Imagine what would be the situation if they come to power".

"They will always be fighting with each other," he alleged.

He further alleged that while the Congress spent huge amounts of money in the Kerala Assembly polls, the Left had no funds and its workers at the ground level did not campaign properly for the LDF.

"That is because they all fell asleep since the Left Front was in power for 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP's work at the ground level was very good. Since Rajeev Chandrasekhar has come, its functioning has improved to a great extent," he contended.

Natesan's Prediction for the Election Outcome

Natesan also said that the exit polls may not always be right, and it would be better to wait till May 4.

He said that he believed the Left would return to power.

"I want Pinarayi Vijayan to come back to power. He is a decent person. But his office is not good. There is no public access. He does not know what is going on there," he claimed.