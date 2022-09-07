News
Rediff.com  » News » It's official, Rajpath renamed as Kartavya Path

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 12:36 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.

IMAGE: A view of Rajpath at the Central Vista Avenue, New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.

 

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special council meeting today," Lekhi said.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
