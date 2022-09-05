News
Rediff.com  » News » First look: Modi govt's Central Vista Avenue

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 05, 2022 15:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, on September 8.

Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

Parking space for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses have been created near the India Gate.

Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

 

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Here are the first glimpses of the project.

Photographs: ANI, PTI Photo

 

 

THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
