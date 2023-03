After three months of the winter break, schools in Kashmir opened on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A man takes his children to school.

IMAGE: Another parent with his kids on the way to school.

IMAGE: Teachers welcome the students.

IMAGE: Nail check for the students.

IMAGE: A view of the classroom here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com