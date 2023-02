Last updated on: February 07, 2023 09:13 IST

A glass igloo restaurant in snow covered Gulmarg has become one of the prime tourist attractions in the Kashmir Valley.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Couples having a good time, here and below.

IMAGE: A view of the glass igloo restaurant.

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie.

IMAGE: Customers enjoy themselves in the restaurant.

IMAGE: Gulmarg also has a snow igloo restaurant, which can be seen here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com