A team of mountaineers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police successfully scaled one of India's highest mountains -- Mount Dome Khang located at an altitude of 23,786 feet in north Sikkim.

ITBP mountaineers successfully scaled Mount Dome Khang -- which is located in the Lachen valley in north Sikkim -- on September 22 and 23 in two groups.

The mountain-warfare trained force, raised in 1962, has undertaken more than 230 successful expeditions till now.